August 10, 1938 - October 13, 2020
Deerfield, WI - Deerfield- Shirley J. Addison, age 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital after a courageous battle with COVID19. She was born in Roseville, Michigan on August 10, 1938, the daughter of William and Flavia Rader. Shirley graduated from Crivitz High School in 1956 and moved to Milwaukee to work at Western Electric where she met her future husband Bruce. They were united in marriage on October 12, 1957 and were together for 63 wonderful years. They moved to the Madison area and settled in Deerfield. Shirley worked in Madison at CUNA and then did in-home childcare while raising their son and daughter. After that she worked at Dairy Equipment in Madison for many years and was able to retire early. Shirley and Bruce loved spending winters in Hawaii and traveling the country. Shirley was a true 'fisherman' and loved her fresh perch fry's. She loved to golf, tend to her many flowers, read, have her "girls day" and spend time with her family. She was an awesome cook and her family will miss her holiday and birthday meals. Shirley had a beautiful voice and would always call her family to sing "happy birthday" to them on their special day. She had a good, kind soul and a very big heart. Shirley was so giving and thoughtful to her family whom she loved dearly. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; son, Guy (Tina) Addison; daughter, Amy (Dave) Bilsky; granddaughter, Michelle (Dominic) Selfa; sister, Marilyn Habeck; nephews, Lee (Jan) Kampstad and Mark (Deb) Habeck; nieces, Siri (Dave) Stahler, Maureen Motiff, and Laura (Pat) Giegel. Also her extended family through marriages of her children; Michelle (Jeff) Abbott, Krystina Bilsky, Zack Boden, Cade Studer, Marissa Abbott, and Bryce Abbott. A private family celebration is planned due to COVID19. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church, 3494 Oak Park Road, Deerfield, WI, 53531. The family expresses their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff in the ICU/8SW at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison for their courageous and tender care. Please share your memories of Shirley at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Service of Deerfield is assisting the family, (608) 764-5369.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.