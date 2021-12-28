Cambridge, WI - James O. Buckels, 88, of Cambridge, WI passed away on December 11th, 2021. James was known for his pleasing, friendly personality and kind heartedness. He put everyone around him at ease. He spent the last 25 years between Vista, CA and Cambridge, WI with his companion, Lucy, and enjoyed many mornings in Cambridge coffee shops chatting with friends. He was also known for his wonderful singing voice. He crooned many a Sinatra tune in local area nursing homes and karaoke venues.
James was born on March 3, 1933, to Lloyd and Anna Buckels in Jewell, IA. After graduating high school, he studied at the Iowa State Teachers College, earning a bachelors and master's degree in business. He participated ROTC, track, and Future Business Leaders of America. James served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a 1st lieutenant in Japan and Camp Pendleton, CA. James and his first wife, Glenda Wilson, had three children: Brian, Trent, and Jarita. James worked in several occupations including teaching, insurance sales, banking, and restaurant ownership. He was a top salesman for College Life Insurance Company. He loved business enterprises and was always dreaming of his next venture. He operated a very profitable rent to own store in Mason City, IA. He owned and managed restaurants with his second wife, Sharon Blair, in Big Bear, CA and Clear Lake, IA.
James is survived by his companion, Lucy; two sisters; three children; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. His memorial service and burial will be at a "to be determined" date in the Spring of 2022 in Jewell, Iowa.
