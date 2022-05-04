Sun Prairie, WI - Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Lein, age 101, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Rockdale, WI went to be with the Lord in the early morning of April 25, 2022. The former Betty Hake was born on February 28, 1921 in Whitewater, to Alfred and Jennie (Rohrer) Hake. She grew up and attended schools in the Jefferson and Fort Atkinson areas. She was united in marriage to her husband, Carroll "Chub" Lein on January 20, 1941 in Iowa. They faithfully attended and served Faith Community Church in Fort Atkinson, until moving in 2001 to Sunwood Apartments in Sun Prairie. She was a very talented seamstress in her early years, making clothing for her daughters and herself. She continued knitting and crocheting into her 100th year. A new baby was always gifted one of her knitted or crocheted blankets and many handmade dishcloths were given to friends and family. She was a talented cook, baker and candy maker—her potato salad was "the best". She was blessed with 100 1/2 years of good health, living independently for that time. Too few happy months were spent at Hyland Park Assisted Living; keeping an eye on the world out her second floor window. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Curtis) DeGolier, Bonnie (Robert) Blaser, both of Sun Prairie. Grandchildren: Scott (Jean) DeGolier, Stephanie (Thomas) Schulze, Sterling (Robin) DeGolier, Ryan (Cheryl) Blaser, Remick (William) Benson, Bethany (Quenton) Marty and Brook (Mike) O'Shea. Twenty-one great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a niece and nephews who were special to her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Carroll "Chub" in 2004, her only sister Arabel Stelse, brothers in-law Maynard Stelse and Thomas Lein; sisters in-law Delilah Lein, Iola Leitzinger, Norma Jarlsberg, Eunice Hauser; and a very dear niece, Becky Rowe. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial was in Highland Memory Gardens. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
