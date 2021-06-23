June 17, 2021
Sturgeon Bay, WI - Richard J. "Dick" Schallock, 87, of Sturgeon Bay passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay.
Dick was born on February 3, 1934 in Milwaukee to Erich and Fredricka (Sleik) Schallock. He served in the United States Army. On August 9, 1958, Dick married Dianne Carlisle, and together they had two daughters.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his wife.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Kim (Richard) Longseth of Sturgeon Bay, Tracey Schallock of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Eric Bielawski of Algoma, WI, Collin Longseth of Sturgeon Bay; three great-grandsons, Gavin Bielawski, Declan Bielawski, Kaden Bielawski; and three nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Schallock.
At Dick's request, there will be no formal services.
