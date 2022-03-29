Patricia (Sweeney) Marquis

Cambridge, IL - Cambridge, WI - Pat Marquis was born June 15, 1930, in Buffalo, New York to Daniel and Elsie Sweeney. She peacefully passed away on March 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Pat grew up in the Rogers Park neighborhood of Chicago with her mother, sisters Sharon and Jeri, being raised by her uncle Carl and aunt Effie Meyer. She enjoyed a career as a fashion buyer with the Charles A. Stevens Department Store in Chicago. As a child, she recalled how she would pray for a marquise diamond when she wed, instead she met and married Donald L. Marquis on May 12, 1956. "God has a wonderful sense of humor." They were happily married 49 years, living in Chicago, Arlington Heights, Illinois, Bonita Springs, Florida and Cambridge, Wisconsin.
After raising 5 children, Pat traveled and explored six Continents, cuddled a baby panda, read a roadmap like it was a story book and loved using her wanderlust instincts, driving her red convertible to places unknown for a delicious meal.
The last of her generation, Pat is survived by her children: Don Marquis, Deborah (Tom) Carlson, Chris (Kathleen) Marquis, Steven (Robin) Marquis and Suzanne (Tom) Suminski; her grandchildren: John (Rachael) Carlson, Daniel (Marcie) Marquis, Kelly (Matt) Flynn, James (Cassie) Marquis, Steven (Jessica) Marquis, David (Ashley) Marquis, Brian (Meghan) Marquis, Jake Suminski, Will Suminski; and 10 great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her husband Don and her mother-in-law Wilma Dillion.
Visitation Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 9:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 am, at St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois for Funeral Mass at 10:00 am. Burial following at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 79, Cambridge, Wisconsin 53523.