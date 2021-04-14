April 1, 1947 - April 9, 2021
Cambridge, WI - Allison L. Evenson, 74 of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born on April 1, 1947 at Fort Atkinson Hospital, the daughter of Victor and Luella (Olia) Falk. She attended two different one-room country schools until 8th grade when they closed and started at Cambridge Junior High. She graduated from Cambridge High school in 1965. Allison was baptized, confirmed, and remained a life-long member at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Cambridge, the church her paternal grandmother was a charter member for in 1896. She was a member of the Ladies Aid and a Meals on Wheels volunteer. She married Jerry Evenson on October 12, 1968 at St. James. The couple spent 52 years together, 48 of which on their farm in the Town of Oakland. Their marriage was blessed with three children. Allison's hobbies included: many forms of needlework - sewing, counted cross stich and knitting; spending evenings in her vegetable garden; and following the Milwaukee Brewers. She also was an avid collector of apple knickknacks and her kitchen was decorated with hundreds of items depicting red apples. She spent many hours watching her children's and grandchildren's school sports. She was immensely proud of her family and enjoyed every minute of every game.
Allison is survived by: her husband Jerry Evenson of Cambridge; children Jeffrey (Laura) of Cambridge, Kristin (Kenneth) Kepke of Madison and Eric (Brittany) of Cambridge; grandchildren Leif (Rebecca) of Jefferson, Anna, Victor, Kelby, and Elyse all of Cambridge; and her brother Allan (Suzanne) Falk of Cambridge. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Allison is preceded in death by her parents, stepmother Mildred Falk, brother Wayne Falk, and her husband's parents Norman and Verna Evenson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Ev. Lutheran Church of Hartland Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. James Ev. Lutheran Church of Cambridge, with Rev. Jeffrey Schallert presiding. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Allison's body will be laid to rest at Lake Ripley Cemetery following the funeral. Due to COVID 19, there will be no fellowship following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com
