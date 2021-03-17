Thomas Lynn Lyon

September 12, 1940 - March 8, 2021
Cambridge, WI - CAMBRIDGE - Thomas L. Lyon, age 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend died on March 8 at his home from acute myeloid leukemia and complications from his treatments.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Jeff (Karen), daughter Melissa (Steve) Duin, son Scott, grandchildren Megan Lyon, Nick Lyon, Alyson Duin and Brayton Duin. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Margaret (Howard) Lyon and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents Earl and Nellie Lyon, brother Howard Lyon, brother Durward Lyon (Carolyn), brother G. Joe Lyon (Norma) and a cousin, William Zmolek (Jean) who lived with the family while he was growing up and whom he considered a brother, and two infant sons.
Tom's obituary along with online condolences can be found at the Nitardy Funeral Homes website www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
