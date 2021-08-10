May 27, 1945 - July 28, 2021
Middleton, WI - Gerald Hagen, age 76, passed away on July 28th, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1945 to Sadolph and Margaret (Berge) Hagen. Jerry retired from the IRS after many years of dedicated service. He was a great collector of antiques throughout his lifetime. He was an avid learner and self-healer of Eastern medicine .
Jerry is survived by his nieces and nephews, Dan (Sally) Smithback of Menasha, Dean (Jody) Smithback of Greendale, Diane (Joe) Ash of Milton, Darryl (Karla) Smithback of Jamestown, NC, Vicki (Fred) Roth of Allenton, Leeann Lowell of Cambridge, Michael (Julie) Smithback of Krakow, and Sally (Scott) Nordstrom of DeForest, along with other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Janet, Shirley and Arlene.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery on August 14th at 2:00.
A very special thank you to the wonderful, caring staff at Waunakee Manor, Meriter Hospital, and Agrace Hospice. And special thanks to the helpful, caring staff staff at Middleton Shores. Cress Funeral Home, Deerfield is assisting the family.