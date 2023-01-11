Barbara Melton

Cambridge, WI - Barbara L. Melton, age 86, of Cambridge passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home with family by her side.
Barb was born on September 29, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Alva and Josephine (Davis) Johnston. In 1946, the family that included Barb, her mother and step father, Benjamin Brothers, and sisters moved to Cambridge. Barb attended Hillside Country School and later graduated from Cambridge high school in 1954. She also attended Columbia County Normal. On April 29, 1955 Barb married Lloyd "Buster" Melton and together they raised four children and maintained the family farm.
She enjoyed gardening, mowing lawn, reading and knitting. Barb was very proud when they were able to purchase their first new riding mower. Above all, family was most important to Barb.
Barb is survived by her children, Carol (John Hochmuth) Melton of Athens, WI, Karen (Dale) Stenjem, Wayne (Signe) Melton, and David (Heather) Melton all of Cambridge; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nancy Joyce of Colorado, Jenny Browning of Idaho, Rosemary Brothers of Madison, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alva Johnston and Josephine and Benjamin Brothers; husband, Lloyd "Buster" Melton; siblings, Benjamin Brothers, Kathleen Brothers; and grandson, Caleb Burns.
Funeral services took place at 1PM on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Guests may view the service virtually at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5234180305. Visitation took place from 11AM until the time of service.