Bernadine M. Christianson

January 25, 1919 - April 17, 2023

Cambridge, WI - Bernadine M. Christianson, age 104, of Cambridge, left her earthly home on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Home Again Assisted Living.

A funeral service was held at Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge, on Friday, April 21, 2023. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590