February 4, 2023
Cambridge, WI - Betty Jane Scheel, 97, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Betty was born on August 25, 1925 in Albion, Wisconsin to Martin and Caren (Kildall) Hoel. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1944. Later that year, Betty married Willard Scheel and together they had four children. Willard passed in February 2011. She enjoyed farming and staying at home with the children. As the children got older, Betty went to work at Ben Franklin store in Cambridge.
Betty was a member of East Koshkonong church and very active with the church ladies.
She enjoyed going out once a month with her siblings, traveling when they could get away - one of their biggest trips being over to Norway, and especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Rude, Linda (Randy) Nottestad; daughter-in-law, Sandy Scheel; grandchildren, Brian Rude, Aaron (Leslie) Rude, Dale (Nicole) Nottestad, Kimberly (Travis Amble) Nottestad, Paul Scheel, Ryan Scheel, Karen (Terry) Chadwick, Kristin Scheel, Kelly (Kyle) Kittleson, Karla (Ross) Reedy; great-grandchildren, Everett Butzine, Cieara Peters, Blake and Jordyn Nottestad, Kendall and Camden Ricketts, Gracie Rude, Landon and Brynley Kittleson, Mason, Myles and Milli Reedy, Paul Chadwick; sisters, Helen Bakken, Elsie Splinter; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by husband, Willard Scheel; sons, Roger Scheel, Gary Scheel; daughter-in-law, Doris Scheel; brothers, Lloyd Hoel, Mayer Hoel, Robert Hoel, Wesley Hoel; and sisters, Ruth Rinden, Florence Monson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice and Home Again staff for their exceptional care for Betty.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Friday, February 10, 2023 at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will follow services at Rockdale Lutheran Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
