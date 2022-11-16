Cambridge, WI - Caleb S. Wipperfurth, age 18, passed away peacefully after a battle with Ewings Sarcoma. He was born in Madison on July 28, 2004, the son of Stuart and Debbie Wipperfurth. Caleb graduated from Cambridge High School in 2022. He aspired to be a Computer Engineer and was enrolled at UW Stout. Caleb had a generous spirit, always thinking of others all the way to the end. He always put his best foot forward and finished what he started. Caleb kept a positive attitude and had an enormous sense of humor. His loves throughout his life included Star Wars, Pokeman, Marvel, Dungeons & Dragons, Anime and Magna, video gaming in general, Mythologies (Greek, Norse, Roman), games and cards, bowling, golf, and Skills USA. Caleb spent this year traveling with family and friends creating memories. He is survived by his parents; sister, Veronica (Josh) Wilkey; grandparents; uncles and aunts; and cousins. Caleb was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Wipperfurth. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Caleb's name to WI Make-A-Wish or WI Thursday's Child. Special thanks for the tremendous support received from the staff at American Family Children's Hospital Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, Agrace Hospice, and so many others from around the community. Please share your memories of Caleb by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
