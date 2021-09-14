Nancy L. Bjugstad, 77, Fort Atkinson, died September 11, 2021, at Fort Memorial Hospital. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

