Jessie L. Schroeder "The Sweet Corn Lady", 94, Elk Park, NC, died July 26, 2021, in Linville, NC. Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 at Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation was from 1 p.m. at church until time of service. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
