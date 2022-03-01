Death notices for Mar. 3, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth Smithback, 90, Fort Atkinson, died February 24, 2022, Fairhaven Senior Living. Funeral arrangements are pending with Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Deerfield Fireman's Festival halted 'indefinintely' Deerfield girls basketball knocked out of the playoffs by Poynette Christiana, town residents urge solar project rejection due to unconstitutional farmland leases Cambridge boys basketball defeated by New Glarus Masks will be optional at Deerfield schools beginning March 1 Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!