Sherri Willborn, 59, Cambridge, at home. Those who are vaccinated are invited to Celebrate Sherri's life at 11AM on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge. A visitation will take place from 9AM until the time of service. The full obituary can be found at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
