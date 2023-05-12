Delores E. (Melvin) Berge
March 3, 1941 - March 9, 2023

Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - Delores Eileen Berge, 82, of Deerfield, WI, passed away peacefully at Home Again Cambridge surrounded by her two daughters. She was born March 3, 1941, in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Harold and Jula (Jako) Melvin.