Diane Lein

Cambridge, WI - Diane E. Lein, 80, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Our House in Cambridge.
Diane was born on September 3, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Alfred and Agnes (Klemp) Lenox. She was a graduate of Edgerton High School. After graduating, she married Lars Lein, and together they had three children.
Diane loved horses and had her own horses named Goldie and Doc. Her true passion was art and her paintings were exhibited at Hoard's Museum in Fort Atkinson and Judd's Supper Club. Diane enjoyed spending part of her summers at Green Lake, painting with fellow artists. She was an active member at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church. Diane was also a member of the Carpenter Community Club. She was an excellent cook and loved her dogs.
Diane is survived by her children, Hans Lein, Ann (Mark) Gerlich, Eric Lein; grandchildren, Vance Lein, Stephanie Lein, Samantha Lein, Lee Vike, Kaia Gerlich, Evan Gerlich, Carson Lein; siblings, Kathy Kline, Thomas (Julie) Lenox, Philip Lenox; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Agnes Lenox; sister, Lois Krueger; and companion, Fred Alsop.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Our House, for the exceptional care she received over the past 18 years.
A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, WI 53523. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Fassett Cemetery in Edgerton following the service.