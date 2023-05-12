Cambridge, WI - Dorothy D. Swain, age 95, of Cambridge passed away on Sunday May 7, 2023 at Brook Gardens Lake Mills WI.
She was born on December 20. 1927 in Chicago IL to Edwin and Dorothea (Smith) Libby. Her early life was spent between Chicago IL and Lake Ripley.
On February 9, 1946, she was united in marriage to Ray Swain and were married for 62 years.
Dorothy was the Food Manager for the Cambridge School District. Outside of work she enjoyed bowling doing this into her 80's, crocheting, raising Canaries, and growing violets, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her 6 children Donna (Larry) Behm of Waterloo, WI, Joyce (Tom) Metcalf of Sun Prairie, WI, Patricia (Robin) Krueger of Hawaii, Richard Swain of Madison, WI, William (Sandy) Swain of Stoughton, WI and Timothy (Brenda) Swain of Cambridge, WI. Dorothy is further survived by 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ray and sister Phylis Foss.
Services will take place on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 2PM at the Nitardy Funeral Home 208 Park St. Cambridge, WI. Friends may visit with the family from 1PM until time of service. Burial will follow at the Lake Ripley Cemetery.