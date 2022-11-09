Edna May Cloutier
November 3, 2022

Stoughton, WI - Edna May Cloutier, 94, Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoughton, WI.

