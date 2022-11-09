Stoughton, WI - Edna May Cloutier, 94, Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation in Stoughton, WI.
Edna was born on September 22, 1928, in Christiana Township to Ole and Maren (Thaugland) Volenberg. She graduated from Cambridge High School. Edna married Thomas Cloutier on April 25, 1948. He preceded her in death on July 5, 2001. Edna and Tom owned and operated Tom's IGA grocery store in Stoughton. She could be found in the office up front while Tom was working in the meat department. They were very dedicated to building their business and helping the community. Edna and Tom donated turkeys through the holidays. Edna was a Lioness in Stoughton and supported the VFW in Stoughton, feeding those in need on Christmas day. Edna and Tom retired to Tavares, Fl where she enjoyed playing golf and fishing. She was a member of Rockdale Lutheran Church. Following Tom's death, Edna returned to Stoughton to be with family and friends. She was very active volunteering for the Stoughton Hospital and Skaalen Nursing Home.
She is survived by her niece, Theresa Ryan, nephews, Mike (Deb Komro) Volenberg, and Howard Volenberg, Family friends, Steve and Sue Moe, David and Megan Wisersky, and Ann and Tim Lafond.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00am at Nitardy Funeral Home 208 N Park St. Cambridge, WI 53523. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
