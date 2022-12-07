Evelyn Reiner

August 15, 1925 - November 29, 2022

Cambridge, WI - Evelyn F. Reiner passed away at home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Evelyn Mae Frazier on August 15, 1925 to William and Bertha (Grover) Frazier in Valton, WI.

