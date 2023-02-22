George Coulter

February 16, 2023

Cambridge, WI - George Coulter, age 88, passed away sleeping peacefully at Our House Senior Living Facility, in Cambridge, WI, on February 16, 2023. He was born in Chicago on October 17, 1934, the son of the late Eugene and Janie / Jennie (Harden) Coulter. On January 14, 1954, he married his wife of 69 years, Shirley Denham.