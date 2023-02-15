February 9, 2023
Cambridge, WI - Harriet Marian Eikland, 88, Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Home Again in Cambridge.
To plant a tree in memory of Harriet Eikland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
February 9, 2023
Cambridge, WI - Harriet Marian Eikland, 88, Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Home Again in Cambridge.
Harriet was born on December 18, 1934 in Cambridge, WI to Hans and Mary (Trokstad) Ramberg. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952. Harriet married Harold Eikland on May 9, 1959. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2000. She enjoyed her card club which she was involved in for over 50 years. Harriet was an active member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church and got together often with her breakfast friends.
She is survived by her children, Leila (Tom) Carl, Brenda (Greg) Schroeder, Jeff (Michelle) Eikland, and Jim (Kris Vollmar) Eikland; grandchildren, Brad Carl, Sara (Tim) Depies, Eric (Stephanie Vergenz) Schroeder, Michelle (Ryan) Oates, Emily (Robert) Daroca; great-grandchildren, Lily and Charlie Carl, Isaac and Jordan Depies, Maya and Isabelle Oates, and Chloe Moore; sister-in-laws, Emilie Boehm and Harriet Behm; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Ellen) Ramberg and Berton (June) Ramberg; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Roger (Pat) Eikland, Robert Boehm and Harlan Behm; niece, Wendy Ramberg-Phillips.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00am at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 E. Church Road, Cambridge, WI. Burial will follow in the East Koshkonong Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Home Again in Cambridge for their loving care of Harriet. Online Condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.