Howard A Hachtel

March 11, 1945 - February 16, 2023

Jefferson, WI - HOWARD A. HACHTEL age 77 of Jefferson passed away on Thursday February 16, 2023, at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 11, 1945, in Fort Atkinson to Frank and Ruth (Abrahamson) Hachtel.

