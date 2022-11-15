March 14, 1941 - November 7, 2022 Madison, WI - Irvin L. (Big Irv) Lampman, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday Nov. 7, 2022, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on March 14, 1941, in Madison, the son of Orlin and Dorothy (Ostrander) Lampman. Irvin met his future wife, Sandra Darlene Beach, while selling insurance to her mother. They instantly fell for each other and have been married for 36 loving years. Irvin enjoyed reading books and was an author of western stories. Irvin was a good storyteller and entertainer. He was also a talented singer and sang many Johnny Cash songs. Some said Irv was the Midwest version of Johnny Cash.
Irvin is survived by his wife, Sandra; two daughters from a previous marriage and three grandchildren; brother, Stephen (Nancy) Lampman; sister, Kathleen Schumacher; brother, Daniel (Kathleen) Lampman; an additional family member, Howard McAllister and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Donald Lampman and infant, David Lampman; two stepsisters, Phyllis McAllister and Dorothy (Thomas) Coenen and brother-in-law, Bobby Schumacher. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Irvin Lampman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.