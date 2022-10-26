Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - James Leroy Strand, age 84, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 20, 1938, in Deerfield to Delaine and Josie Strand. Jim married his better half, Betty, on July 16, 1960, and together they had five children. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany. Jim worked for Oscar Mayer for 27 years before retiring. He was a proud family man and a wonderful caretaker for their son, Corey. More than anything, Jim loved spending time with his family at their cottage on Solberg Lake in Phillips; he enjoyed listening to the loons, taking Corey's Cruiser for a ride and fishing off the pier. Jim was a faithful Wisconsin sports and Nascar fan. He also enjoyed spending time with friends playing euchre at the Deerfield Community Center on Thursdays, battling with Grandpa Dan for first place. Jim's sarcasm and wittiness always kept us laughing, even in his final days and, thankfully, that trait has been passed down to many of his grandchildren. Jim was the kindest, gentlest, grumpy old man that anyone knew, and he will be missed beyond measure.
Although we will all miss him dearly, we are comforted knowing that mom and dad are now together and probably on their never-ending drive looking for turkeys and deer.
Jim is survived by his children: Wendy (Ron) Hommen, Lori (John) Wedeward, Becka (George) Zeimet, Scott Strand and Corey Strand; 13 grandchildren: Kristin (Matt) Lemke, Stephanie (Ben) Shanks, and Daniel Hommen, Sarah (Marcus) Ruh, Michael (Katie) Wedeward, and Luke, Amanda (Brandon), Emily, Olivia, Jake, Daniel, Hannah and Gracie Zeimet; 11 great grandchildren: Kain, Koal, Autumn, Maddie, Cyrus, Aubrey, Jaxon, Asher, Walker, Leighton and Ava, and Jim's brother Bill (Donna) Strand.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Betty; parents, and brothers, Jerry and Donald Strand.
A private service will be held for Jim by his family.
Jim's family is very grateful to Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and care in his final days.
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.