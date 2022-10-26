James Leroy Strand

January 20, 1938 - October 21, 2022

Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - James Leroy Strand, age 84, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Friday, October 21, 2022, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on January 20, 1938, in Deerfield to Delaine and Josie Strand. Jim married his better half, Betty, on July 16, 1960, and together they had five children. He served in the US Army from 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany. Jim worked for Oscar Mayer for 27 years before retiring. He was a proud family man and a wonderful caretaker for their son, Corey. More than anything, Jim loved spending time with his family at their cottage on Solberg Lake in Phillips; he enjoyed listening to the loons, taking Corey's Cruiser for a ride and fishing off the pier. Jim was a faithful Wisconsin sports and Nascar fan. He also enjoyed spending time with friends playing euchre at the Deerfield Community Center on Thursdays, battling with Grandpa Dan for first place. Jim's sarcasm and wittiness always kept us laughing, even in his final days and, thankfully, that trait has been passed down to many of his grandchildren. Jim was the kindest, gentlest, grumpy old man that anyone knew, and he will be missed beyond measure.

To plant a tree in memory of James Strand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.