Deerfield, WI - John F. Radl, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was born in Lodi on July 9, 1937, the son of Arthur and Marcella Radl. John graduated from Lodi High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force active duty for three years stationed overseas, and in the reserves for five years. On July 6, 1968 John married Nancy Bobholz. Together they enjoyed sightseeing on road trips in the Midwest. John was a member of Labor Union 464 for over 60 years. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, reading, and watching sports. John is survived by three children, Renee (Brian) Bindl, Russ, and Ron (Bridget) Radl; seven grandchildren, Kara (Kyle), Brooke, Shawn, Brandon, Tyler, Logan, and Lily; great granddaughter, Kloie "Klovis". John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy; son, Richard; and brother, Jerry Radl. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 138 County Road BB, Marshall, with Rev. Paul Scharrer officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the church or to the Colonial Club of Sun Prairie. Please share your memories of John by posting on his Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
