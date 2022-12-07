October 21, 1946 - December 2, 2022
Watertown, WI - John J. Ovadal, 76, of Watertown, passed away December 2, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at noon with Rev. Todd Christopherson officiating. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Emmet Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
John Jay Ovadal was born October 21, 1946, in Madison, son of John and Rachel (nee Heasty) Ovadal. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1964. John served in the Army Reserves. John married the former Betsy Spurgin on August 7, 1971, at Deerfield Lutheran Church. He started his construction career as a union carpenter at Sullivan Brothers. In his younger years, John dairy farmed and later farmed beef and cash crops. He was a founding member of Grassworks, which focused on high quality, grass fed beef. John stepped away from Sullivan Brothers to own and operate his own construction business Quality Ceilings in Johnson Creek, and later J.O. Acoustics in Watertown. John raced stock cars and was a regular at Jefferson Speedway for many years. John was most at peace on his tractors and working his farm, especially planting and combining his crops. John had a love for animals, especially the family dogs. Most of all, John loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betsy; children, Jill (Kenneth) Rosinski, John Ovadal, and Joe Ovadal, all of Watertown; grandchildren, Cassandra Rosinski, Jenna Rosinski, Johnny Ovadal, Clara Ovadal, Tyler Ovadal; siblings, Kristine (Jerry) Pederstuen, Ralph (Linda) Ovadal, Paul (Jamie) Ovadal, Ann (Eric) Vande Zande, and Todd (Kristin) Ovadal; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John is preceded in death by his parents.
