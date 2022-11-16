Jon Anthony Pernsteiner

November 25, 1963 - November 6, 2022

Cambridge, WI - Jon Anthony Pernsteiner, age 58, passed away unexpectantly Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born November 25, 1963, in Medford, WI to Walter and Mary (Hirsch) Pernsteiner. Jon graduated from Medford High School in 1982 and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. After school, he joined Wisconsin Power & Light (now Alliant Energy) as an Industrial Service Engineer. Jon had a 34-year career with Alliant Energy and was a Manager of Engineering at the time of his death.

To plant a tree in memory of Jon Pernsteiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.