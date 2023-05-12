Jonathon Bakken

March 29, 2023
Cambridge, WI - Jonathon James Bakken, 64, of Cambridge, WI passed away March 29, 2023 surrounded by his family.
Jon was born May 4, 1958 to Neal and Sue (Olson) Bakken. He was baptized June 4, 1958 and confirmed his faith on May 18, 1975 at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge. He graduated from Cambridge high school in 1977, and from Fennimore Technical College in 1979. He served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1984. After he was discharged, he worked for John Deere and then as a Bricklayer until he was paralyzed in a construction accident on February 19, 2001.
Jon's early interests included lettering four years as the high school varsity baseball manager with Dale Brietlow who took him fishing and to Brewers games, and working in the pit crew with Probst Racing.
Jon is survived by his daughter Tucy of Atlanta, GA; mother, Sue Bakken; sisters, Becky (Bob) Fredrickson of Burnsville, MN, Rachael Bakken of Lake Mills, WI, Jennie Nelson of Cambridge, WI, Heidi (Dan) Jenness of Edgerton, WI; brothers, Rev. Eric (Ramie) Bakken of Cambridge, WI, Peter (Lisa) Bakken of Black River Falls, WI. He is also survived by his two special great-nephews, Riley and Oliver; many other nephews, nieces, cousins, family and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his father, Neal; paternal grandparents, Torlief and Ferolyn Bakken; maternal grandparents, William and Ruby Olson; and nephew, Hans Fredrickson.
A memorial service will take place at 11AM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 1911 Koshkonong Rd., Stoughton, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service.
Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
Memorials are requested to Make a Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children's Hospital.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their kind and patient care. Jon's final gift was an organ donor.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
