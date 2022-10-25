February 9, 1972 - October 17, 2022 Denver, NC - Karie Anne Bray Cada, 50, of Denver, NC, passed away on October 17, 2022 after a hard fought battle with liver cancer.

Karie was born on February 9, 1972 to Suzanne (Fossum) and Jerry Bray in Warren Michigan. Her family moved to Cambridge, WI when she was 6 years old. Karie is a graduate of Cambridge High School class of 1990. She received her B.S. in Exercise Science at Winona State University and earned her Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.