LaVon Sivertsen

August 29, 2022
Cambridge, WI - LaVon H Sivertsen, 89, Brooksville, FL, formerly of Cambridge, WI, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior to her eternal home on Monday, August 29, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by family.
LaVon was born on October 23, 1932 in South Range, Wisconsin to Harry and Florence (Buchman) Johnson. She graduated from Richland Center High School in 1951, then attended Miltonvale Wesleyan College for a brief time. On June 14, 1957, she married Ralph Sivertsen in Stevens Point, WI.
Prior to marriage she had various jobs, but her love of family always led her to help others.
Her compassion guided her to live with her older sister and brother-in-law to help care for her two nieces. It was common knowledge LaVon would always be willing to assist families by playing and watching over their children, which carried through into the future when she and Ralph had five of their own children. At that point, LaVon often regaled "what's one more?" when it came to watching other children, eventually being a fair number in the Cambridge community. Being young at heart, she nurtured, guided, played with, and taught all as they grew, with no one leaving the table hungry. She exuded virtuosity without calling attention to herself.
Beyond caring for children, she additionally assisted those in the community by offering her services of laundry, ironing, sometimes surprising her neighbor by shoveling. She enjoyed baking krumkake for the local bakery (and her family). Having the gift of hospitality, she hosted dinner parties for her church family, neighbors, and new friends.
LaVon and Ralph, with their young family, frequently traveled during the entirety of summer, visiting family and road-tripping to 48 states, camping at many national parks. Distance would not prevent her from attending many special events of her nieces and nephews, including organizing a few family reunions.
LaVon was a member of the Willerup United Methodist Church in Cambridge, WI. She had a servant's heart, always helping to clean, cook, and being resourceful when demands were high. LaVon also helped out at the Willerup Bible Camp during numerous retreats (often working with her friends: Pat J, Marilyn J, Pat B, and many more).
Singing was always a part of her essence. Her alto voice was always strong, participating in high school choir and glee club, church choir, and with her parents and siblings on special occassions. During the holiday season, you would often find LaVon in the Singing Christmas Tree held at Willerup United Methodist Church.
LaVon relaxed by doing word searches, watching gameshows, join in coloring with the children. She loved the variety of colors and enjoyed working outdoors.
A kind hearted, and carefree jokester. Always had a quick-witted comeback, particularly with the nurses, doctors, receptionists. Her kindness & joy charmed them all! Family members were not exempt from her humor.
Later in life, she started her day with a great breakfast and a hot cup of cappuccino, while watching the multitude of birds and waving to friends as they walked by. She enjoyed phone calls every morning to her children to check in. Even through her final days, LaVon was selfless in her typical character by wanting to continue helping her family.
Each day ended with devotions, prayer, and a song or two (often five)! Immediately after, a much anticipated quick response to a question for everyone in the room: What was the BEST part of your day? Her joyous response was often "I loved every minute. I wouldn't change a thing! I love my WHOLE family!" We all know the best part of her final day on Earth was walking into heaven and seeing Jesus!
A patient and kind woman, a person quick to forgive, yet slow to anger, a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her five children: Ronda Norslien (husband Myron), Black Earth, WI; Dean Sivertsen (wife Linda), Ballwin, MO; Keith Sivertsen, Houston, TX; Kay Ghorbani, Cambridge, WI; Gail Sivertsen, Brooksville, FL; grandchildren: Shannon Ghorbani, Jasmine Kortsmit (husband Rick); Carey, Kyle and Kent Norslien, Brandon Reuhl; great-grandchildren Elijah and Amira. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, sisters
Genevieve and Beatrice, and brother Orland.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 4:00pm at Willerup United Methodist Church, 414 W. Water St., Cambridge, WI 53523. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the church from 2:00pm until the time of the service. Burial service will follow at Willerup Cemetery. Family assisted by Nitardy Funeral Homes, Cambridge, WI.