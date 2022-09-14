LaVon Sivertsen
August 29, 2022

Cambridge, WI - LaVon H Sivertsen, 89, Brooksville, FL, formerly of Cambridge, WI, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior to her eternal home on Monday, August 29, 2022, peacefully, surrounded by family.

