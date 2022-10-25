July 28, 1932 - October 4, 2022 Cambridge, WI - Loretta Daum Byrne, 90 years old, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Loretta was born on July 28, 1932, in West Allis, Wisconsin. Loretta was a very creative and accomplished artist, designer, writer and seamstress. She attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee and her soft sculptured dolls have been exhibited in countless galleries and museums. Her banners, watercolors, wall hangings and tapestries also hang in private collections, churches, and offices across the nation. She was a contributing editor and columnist in several national crafting magazines over the years. Loretta loved Chinese culture and fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting China in 2000 with her husband, John.
Loretta was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dogs. Loretta is preceded in death by her parents; Gerald Franklin and Esther Marie Daum, husband; John Byrne, daughter, Maria Daum, granddaughter; Nicole Daum, and siblings; William Daum and Barbara Mroz. She is survived by her children; Laura (Jim Klekoski) Tamez, Thomas (Debbie) Daum, Michael (Janeane) Daum; grandchildren; Tony (Lisa), Kayla, Valerie, Andrew, and Jeremiah; great grandchildren; Alfonso and Audrina, and a host of nieces and nephews. Loretta will be deeply missed by all of them, and her friends.
A Celebration of Life event will take place at Cambridge Winery on November 20th from 2 – 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Jefferson County Humane Society, an organization Loretta felt strongly about.