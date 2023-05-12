Lorraine Punsel

May 9, 2023
Cambridge, WI - Lorraine Marian Punsel, 96, of Cambridge passed away on May 9, 2023 at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Cambridge.
Cambridge, WI - Lorraine Marian Punsel, 96, of Cambridge passed away on May 9, 2023 at Autumn Winds Assisted Living in Cambridge.
She was born on April 30, 1927 in Deerfield. Lorraine later moved to Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1946. On May 9, 1947, Lorraine married Merle (Bud) Punsel at the Presbyterian Church of Oakland in Cambridge. She farmed on the family farm with her husband until 1971, and then went to work as an aide and later a cook at Countryside Nursing Home until retirement in 1992.
She enjoyed taking care of her feral kitties, crocheting, baking Christmas cookies, going up "North" with Bud and the grandkids and going on trips to various locations in the US especially their trip to Hawaii.
She is survived by her three children, Diane (Arnie) Evensen, Jon (Pam) Punsel, Steve Punsel; six grandchildren, Gary (Joni) Punsel, Brad (Lori Joss) Punsel, Nikki (Nathan) Ross, Justin Punsel, Josh (Morgan Stendel) Punsel, Jeff Evensen; and her four great-grandchildren, Sara Punsel, Madysen Punsel, Emma Ross, and Faye Ross.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bud in 2006; brothers, Melvin and Julian; and sisters Doris, Irene and Edna.
Memorial service was held at 3PM on Monday May15, 2023 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 208 N. Park St., Cambridge, with Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler officiating. Visitation took place from 1PM until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank Morgan Stendel and Pam Punsel for taking care of Mom while Diane recovered from surgery, Morgan for helping Mom transfer to and from a rehab center to home and then move from home into Autumn Winds. We would also like to thank the staff at Autumn Winds, especially Crystal who was Mom's favorite aide, her new friends Peggy and Joyce at Autumn Winds, and Heather and Marilyn from Commonheart Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.
Memorials may be made in Mom's name to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
