Louann J. (Spaanem) Zibell

January 6, 1934 - February 11, 2023

Waunakee, WI - Louann J. Zibell passed away Saturday February 11, 2023 at 89 years old surrounded by family after long battle with cancer. Louann was born January 6, 1934, to Selma and George Spaanem, proud second-generation Norwegian farmers. She grew up with her younger brother Alen in Mount Vernon, WI. She married Roland Zibell on May 31, 1952, in Daleyville, WI. Together they managed a thriving dairy and tobacco farm in Deerfield, WI. While on the farm, she tended to the needs of their children, shared the work in the fields, and was known for her generous, kind, and welcoming spirit.