Lyle Neerland
Buy Now

September 13, 1928 - October 1, 2022 Deerfield, WI - Lyle Neerland ("Wong"), 94, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills, WI.

Lyle loved finding good deals, sharing stories and telling jokes. His jokes were certain to result in a laugh as they all ended with his infectious and endearing chuckle.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Neerland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.