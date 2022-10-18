September 13, 1928 - October 1, 2022 Deerfield, WI - Lyle Neerland ("Wong"), 94, passed away on October 1, 2022, at Brook Gardens in Lake Mills, WI.
Lyle loved finding good deals, sharing stories and telling jokes. His jokes were certain to result in a laugh as they all ended with his infectious and endearing chuckle.
Lyle served in the Army operating a map printing press. He and his brother ran an automobile service station in Monona for 45 years working six to seven days a week. In his spare time, he grew crops, raised beef cattle and hogs on his farm in Deerfield. In retirement, he drove cars for Capitol Ford and enjoyed playing euchre and cribbage at the Deerfield Community Center.
He is survived by daughter Sandra (William) Swain; son Lyle; brother Roger (Faye), three grandchildren, Eric (Holly) Swain, Brian (Elizabeth) Swain, Jaimee Neerland, and six great-grandchildren.
Lyle is preceded in death by parents Ingvald and Cleo Neerland; sisters Ella Jane and Donna; brothers Harald, Herman, Donald, William, Robert, and Eugene; wife Elsie; son Richard; dog Ebony.
A celebration of life for Lyle and Elsie (who passed in 2020) will be held at Nora's, on Sunday, October 30 from 1:00 - 3:30.
