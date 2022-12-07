Marjorie Williams

December 1, 2022

Cambridge, WI - Marjorie M. Williams nee (Marge) "Moddy" Moen, aged 92, of Cambridge, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 after a peaceful decline. Marge was predeceased by her parents, Cordelia Jerdee Moen from Deer Park, WI and George F. Moen from Cambridge, WI and her brother, Richard (Dick), and his wife Dorothy (Dot), from Milwaukee, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.