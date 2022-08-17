Marlene Beth (Anderson) Messling
September 1, 1943 - August 1, 2022

DEERFIELD, WI - Marlene Beth Anderson was born on a farm in Mound Valley near Middlebury Church outside Platteville, WI, to Gladys Lenore Klosterman and William Henry Anderson, the seventh of eight children.

