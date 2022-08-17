Marlene Beth (Anderson) Messling

September 1, 1943 - August 1, 2022
DEERFIELD, WI - Marlene Beth Anderson was born on a farm in Mound Valley near Middlebury Church outside Platteville, WI, to Gladys Lenore Klosterman and William Henry Anderson, the seventh of eight children.
Marlene graduated from Doudna Laboratory School and following graduation from Platteville High School, earned a Bachelor of Arts, Arts and Sciences and a Masters of Arts degree in Teaching, from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Marlene met LaRoy Messling between degrees and they married in 1972. Together they built a beautiful home and park landscape in Deerfield, WI, which was a source of joy and entertainment. Together they gardened, birdwatched, explored and were best friends for 50 years, and were adored by many cats.
Marlene worked for the early Social Security Administration doing intake processing. She briefly worked for the McDonald's Madison office. The majority of her professional career was spent at the Bureau of Finance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Marlene loved life and was loved in return. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, and friend. Marlene is survived by her husband, LaRoy Messling; siblings, Wilma Anderson, Marshall Anderson (Bernetta) and Laurel Anderson (Pat); along with several generations of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Moya Thomas and Loa Mueller Nelson; and brothers, Carroll and Elwood Anderson.
Marlene was inspired by and inspired others as a member of the Madison Area Doll Club, Mad City Quilt Guild, Monona Senior Center Monday Morning Group, and the Fort Atkinson Piecemakers Guild. She developed her own style, excelling at fabric art, making beautiful jackets, hats, wall-hangings, bags and quilts. She often embellished her works with found materials. She was considered the "yoyo queen" of fabric. She created whimsical and artistic awards and prizes. Many handmade Christmas cards, quilts, and spontaneous gifts were given. She enjoyed making people happy throughout her full, creative, and interesting life.
Marlene chose cremation and will be buried at County Line Cemetery, outside Platteville. A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
