Edgerton, WI - Martin A. “Marty” Kvalheim, age 71, of Edgerton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Edgerton Hospital. He was born in Stoughton on March 6, 1951, the son of the late James and Anne (Bondehagen) Kvalheim. Marty was employed as an over the road truck driver for many years and finished his career with S&S Transport LLC. He enjoyed Coyote hunting with his dogs, deer hunting, mentoring hunts, bowling, golfing and especially had an ability of telling stories and jokes.
He is survived by his 4 children: Marty (Tiffany) Kvalheim of McFarland, Roger (Lisa) Kvalheim of Johnson Creek, Dawn Shaw of Edgerton, and Julie (JW) Sims of Stoughton; 8 grandchildren: Alex, Sophia, AJ, Jordan, Hailey, Logan, Trent, and Andrew; 3 siblings: Don (Carrie) Kvalheim of Texas, Elise (George) Jorgenson of Oregon, WI, and Kathy Maloney of Hawaii; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at GRACE & TRUTH BIBLE CHURCH, 109 N. Spring St. Cambridge. Pastor Jerry Sims will preside. The APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
“The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Edgerton Hospital for the wonderful care and giving dad his final requests to feel the sun and wind one more time and Deb Cross from Heartland Hospice for going above and beyond in her loving care given to Marty. Also, a special thank you to Scott Stettner with S&S Trucking who supported him during difficult times.”
To plant a tree in memory of Martin Kvalheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.