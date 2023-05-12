Melissa L. (Meyer) Rutledge

March 26, 2023
Monroe, WI - Melissa L. Rutledge
To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Rutledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
March 26, 2023
Monroe, WI - Melissa L. Rutledge
Age 43, of Monroe, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at SSM Monroe Hospital following a battle with colon cancer. Melissa was born on June 16, 1979 in Madison, the daughter of Lyndon and Carol (Huebner) Meyer. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1997 and attended Upper Iowa University. Melissa was employed for seven years at Rocky Rococo on the East side of Madison and for the last 21 years she worked in Life Enrichment at Oakwood Village University Woods Retirement Center in Madison. Melissa was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. She loved to cook and bake especially for her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardening.
Melissa is survived by her two children, Lilly (11) and Alex (9); her father, Lyndon Meyer of Deerfield; brother, Kenneth Meyer of Baraboo; paternal grandmother, Doris Meyer of Madison. She is further survived by her husband, Martin Nelson, whom she married in a spiritual wedding on March 26, 2023; step-son, David Nelson of Monroe; mother-in-law, Penny Bastian; brother-in-law, Dan (Angie) Nelson all of Janesville; and beloved pets, Ginger, Lucky, and Haily. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol, on Oct. 17, 1987; sister-in-law, Angela Meyer; paternal grandfather, Robert Meyer; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Sylvia Huebner.
A celebration of Melissa's life will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Grace Lutheran Church, 1025 15th Avenue, Monroe, with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, April 12th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials in Melissa's name may be directed to https://gofund.me/d446acd0
The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.