Miyoko (Yamaguchi) Geishirt

September 20, 1932 - June 28, 2022
Cottage Grove / Deerfield, WI - Cottage Grove / Deerfield - Miyoko Geishirt, 89, passed away in her sleep on June 28, 2022, in Cottage Grove, Wis.
She was born September 20, 1932, in Ashikaga, Japan, to Shinkichi and Shimo (Shimada) Yamaguchi.
She married Ronald Geishirt on October 6, 1956, in Tokyo. Ron was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Their first daughter, Betty Ann, was born in Japan. Ron was transferred to Camp Desert Rock in Nevada where they performed atmospheric nuclear tests. During this time, Miyoko and Betty stayed with Ron's family. The three were reunited at Fort Riley, Kansas where soldiers who married Asian wives during the Korean War were stationed to ease their transition to America. Upon discharge from the Army, the three traveled across the mid-west to Wisconsin.
Their second daughter, Patricia Kay, was born the following morning. Their family added their son, Robert Arthur, less than a year later. Ron and Miyoko built their home in Deerfield themselves. They raised their family and lived there until moving into assisted living in 2019 with their cat, Oliver.
Miyoko became a naturalized citizen in 1969. The entire family was proud of this accomplishment as it meant many hours of studying about the US government. Miyoko worked at Hamlin Inc. in Lake Mills for nearly 30 years up until her retirement in the late 1990s. She was honored by the company at a lovely retirement party.
Miyoko, Ron and the family would camp every summer and fish whenever they could. That included ice fishing on Lake Ripley in their ice shack in the winter or in their boat on the area lakes in the summer. Miyoko and Ron never missed a sporting event, concert, or activity for their children. There was always a dog and/or cat as part of the family. They prided themselves on their large garden that harvested many fruits and vegetables throughout the year. If not canning or freezing produce from their garden, Miyoko also busied herself with sewing everything from intricate Barbie-doll clothes for Betty and Pat's dolls to altering clothing for the family. Many family homes display the doilies she crocheted until her arthritis slowed her down. She also enjoyed making origami cranes and bookmarks. She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers football and hockey fan.
Miyoko is survived by her daughters, Betty (Wade Cantrell) and Patricia (Dave DesRochers), four grandchildren (Megan, Justin, Lauren, Brett) and four great-grandchildren (Ethan, Aidan, Alana, Robert). She is predeceased by her husband (Ronald), their son, Robert (Connie), her parents, a sister (Fujiko), and a brother (Katsumasa).
The family thanks staff at Drumlin Reserve Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice Care. Private family services were held at Highland Memory Gardens.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com