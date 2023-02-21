March 22, 1933 - February 16, 2023

Cambridge, WI - On Thursday morning, February 16, 2023, God's angels escorted to Heaven Monika Schels, 89, from Cambridge, WI. Monika Rodler was born in Waldkirchen, Germany on March 22, 1933, to Franz and Anna (Gutsmiedl) Rodler. Her siblings include her younger sister, Julianna Binder and her late brothers, Hans Gutsmiedl and Franz Rodler.