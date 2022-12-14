Morris James Thompson
August 28, 1929 - December 2, 2022

Cambridge, WI - Morris James Thompson, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home on the farm. He went to his heavenly home at about 10:30pm on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in his sleep with son in the room with him.

