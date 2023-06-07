Norma June Borchardt

Cambridge, WI - Norma Borchardt Howard's Rockdale Sweetheart joined him in their Heavenly home on June 1, 2023. Norma was the daughter of Arnold and Anna Lund. Norma has been anticipating her 98th June birthday with angel food cake and fresh strawberries. Norma graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942, went on to St. Mary's School of Nursing, Madison, graduating in 1946. She worked as a nurse in several different areas until she retired in 1987. She continued to work with the community through her medical equipment lending closet, back porch boutique, meals on wheels, pedicures, 4H, and giving cooking and canning lessons. Norma committed her life to Jesus Christ her lord and savior in October 1964 and was active in church as a Sunday school teacher, AWANA, church kitchen lady, and opening her home to guest missionaries and musical groups. In 1947 Norma and Howard married and built their home in the Lake Ripley area. They had two children, Dianne and Jerome (Jerry). Norma was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Jerry. She is survived by Dianne (Tom) Wex, grandsons Toby Wex, Cory (Kayla) Wex, great granddaughters Vivian Wex and Vera Wex, daughter-in-law Patti Borchardt, brother Arlen (Henny) Lund and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Again Assisted Living Facility of Cambridge for the four years of care and Agrace Hospice for her last days of care. Services will be June 13, 2023, at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave. Fort Atkinson with visitation at 10:00-11:00 a.m. and service following at 11:00 a.m. Internment will follow the service at Lake Ripley Cemetery.