Phyllis Vergenz

Cambridge, WI - Phyllis J. R. Vergenz, age 89, of Cambridge, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Our House Senior Living, Cambridge. She was born in Lake Mills, WI on June 1, 1934, the daughter of Walter and Doris (Furhop) Giese. Phyllis married John Vergenz of Jefferson on October 16, 1954 at St. Marks Lutheran Church in Jefferson. He preceded her in death on December 5, 2017. They met at a dance just before John was sent overseas and continued their love of dancing throughout their marriage. He proposed to her through the mail, sending the diamond home to his mother to give to Phyllis. Soon after marriage, they moved to Cambridge where Phyllis was a long-time employee of the Cambridge Cleaners. In later years, she was also employed at the Cambridge Locker Plant and the Cambridge School district. Together she and John were known in the Cambridge area for their large vegetable gardens from which they shared produce with anyone that came to visit them. Phyllis was a whiz at preserving the fruits of their labors for the winter. She and John could be found sitting under a shade tree in the summer enjoying the events of their grandchildren and racing at Jefferson Speedway. She was also a NASCAR and Milwaukee Brewers fan and would not miss a televised event. As a family, they would take summer trips and also enjoyed picnics while fishing. Phyllis took great pride in sewing and quilting and was generous with her skills to those whose clothes needed alteration. She also donated several quilts for fundraising. Phyllis and John raised a family together, survivors include their children: Barbara (Kurtis) Klemp, Fort Atkinson, Dennis (Gloria) Vergenz, Fort Atkinson; three grandchildren: Zachary (Krisy), Lauren (Matt) and Stephanie (Eric Schroeder); Eight great grandchildren: Chloe Moore, Brayden, Lucy, Payton, Rylie, Aspen, Hazel and Chase. Phyllis is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband John, brothers Robert and Merlin, sisters Irene, Delores and Florence as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Phyllis will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 11:00 am at East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Cambridge. There will be a visitation for friends and family at the church beginning at 9:30 before the service. A lunch will follow the service at the church. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Jefferson, WI following the lunch.
