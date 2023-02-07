Roberta J. "Jeanne" Gander

March 21, 1937 - January 29, 2023 Rockford, IL - Roberta "Jeanne" Gander, passed away at the age of 85 on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Jeanne was born on March 21, 1937. Her parents, Russell Bailey and Geneva Bailey Hartman raised her and her 4 brothers and 1 sister in Cambridge, WI where she was proud to be a part of the Cambridge High School Cheerleading squad. She went on to have married twice and raised 4 children and added 5 more to her heart through marriage to Reginald Gander in 1959 (ended 1977). Jeanne loved reading, dancing, puzzles and watching Westerns on TV. She loved when her great-grandchildren visited, she would go and bring out the toys each time. She had several jobs throughout her life including Co-Owner of the Country Aire Tavern in Mayville, WI, Melster Candies, Cambridge Library and Store Manager at Rockdale Union Stoneware. She spent her last years living in Loves Park, IL near her daughter, LaiLani and her family. Dementia set in several years back and it was a hard and long road for her. Jeanne is survived by her children: Veronica (Bob) Dillman, Valerie Scott, Reginald (Olga) Gander, LaiLani (Ed) Illgen, Danny (Mary) Gander, Ralph (Linda) Gander, Rhonda Hudson, Kathy (Mike) Blazer. Grandchildren: Tj Scott, Nicole (Jared) Gratz, Marisa Gander, Megan (John) Nickles, Candice (Jesse) Hollenbeck and Daniel (Amparo) Dillman. 11 Great-Grandchildren. 2 brothers: Jerry Bailey and Brian Bailey along with 3 sisters: Sandra Scheel, Judy Bailey and Pam (Dan) Sines, along with so many nieces, nephews and friends dear to her heart. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents as well as 2 brothers: Roger Bailey, Garry Bailey and son, Kevin Gander. Jeanne also lost her Beloved Friend and Companion, Vince Cropp back in 2017. Special thank you goes out to: The Grand Regency in Rockford, PA Peterson in Rockford, Northern IL Hospice and most of all to her son-in-law, Ed Illgen, who was by her side helping continuously when those of us could not. We know she is in heaven with his parents, Don & Bobbie Illgen, telling them what a loving and special man he is. Two of her grandchildren, Nicole Gratz & Megan Nickles, were also a huge help during her hospital stay. She was blessed to have them by her side and share some of her last memories. Jeanne's wishes were for no formal services, but for family & friends to gather and share memories at The Pickle Tree in Deerfield, WI. The celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
