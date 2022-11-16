CAMBRIDGE, WI - Roger Dale Boss, age 79, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Brook Gardens Place after a short but brave battle with cancer. He was born on Feb. 28, 1943, in Madison, Wis., the son of Carl Boss and Arveda Boss.
Roger graduated from Madison East High School and then served in the U.S. Army as a private first class stationed in Germany. On April 12, 1969, he married JoAnn (Warnecke) in Madison, Wis. Roger worked at Gardner's Bakery, retiring in 2013 at age 70, after 44 years of service.
After retirement, Roger loved to visit thrift shops and Flea markets, bringing home many treasures. He had the biggest Carharrt collection-anything Carharrt made, he probably owned! He enjoyed collecting coins, especially for the grandchildren, and he loved watching all Wisconsin sports -the Badgers, the Packers, the Brewers and the Bucks' He was a lifetime pass holder for Cambridge Athletics, and always had the best spirit wear, including a Cambridge Blue Jay Flag he proudly hung on his flag pole in front of his house, making sure to note, he was the ONLY one in Cambridge to own one. While he was an amazing father, and always worked hard to provide for his family, retirement allowed him to travel and watch his grandchildren play sports-who were the loves of his life.
Roger is survived by his children, Shannon (Chris), Robert (Heather) and Brittny; grandchildren, Noah (Brooke), Bailey (Bella), Madisen, Drew, Finley, Wilder, Mason and Matthew; his best friends, Penny and Tammy; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, JoAnn; his son, Jordan; and his twin brother, Ralph.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Oregon, Wis,. at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Roger requested that people come celebrate his life by wearing your favorite Badgers/Packers/Brewers/Bucks apparel or, in true Roger fashion, wear your Carhartt gear.
Special thanks to Dr. Jen Stevens at SSM Dean for being such a strong advocate for Dad, and telling him just what he needed to hear, to Deb and Sylvia at Heartland Hospice for making dad comfortable during his last weeks
We especially want to thank the staff at Brook Gardens for taking such amazing care of Roger and treating him like family, especially during COVID when we couldn't be there. While he would have rather been at his house, your staff made him feel like it was his home. We are forever grateful for the love, kindness and friendship you showed "The Boss."