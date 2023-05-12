Sharon Buchli
October 11, 1940 - March 20, 2023

DEERFIELD, WI - Born to Richard and Mary Walmer on Oct. 11, 1940, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Sharon carried a sense of adventure throughout her life and lived her life boldly and fearlessly. She traveled the world with her Army family and settled down to attend high school in Puyallup, Wash.; a place she held in her heart, long after she moved away to pursue other adventures.

