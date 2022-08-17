Spencer Joseph "SJ" Artman

October 12, 1941 - August 12, 2022
Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - Spencer Joseph Artman, also known as "SJ", of Deerfield, Wi, died peacefully on August 12th surrounded by his family.
Deerfield, WI - Deerfield - Spencer Joseph Artman, also known as "SJ", of Deerfield, Wi, died peacefully on August 12th surrounded by his family.
Spencer was born on October 12th, 1941, to Lauretta and Merrill Artman in Freeport, Illinois. After graduating from Freeport Memorial High School in 1959, he went on to study Biology at the University of Wisconsin at Steven's Point.
After graduation, he landed his first job as a high school Science teacher at York Community High School in Freeport. He also assisted in coaching basketball. Later, SJ got his master's degree, also in Biology, at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Spencer had two children, Laura, and Merrilynn with his first wife, Vicki and in1984 he married his soul mate Norma, and gained another daughter, Christine.
The majority of his 27-year career in education, was spent teaching Microbiology at Madison Area Technical College. It was there, in 1988, that he received the distinguished teacher of the year award. Throughout his teaching years he touched the lives of many students and inspired those entering the health sciences.
He loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were by far his favorite outdoor activities, but he could also be found gardening, feeding the birds & wildlife, archery, boating, and taking a walk in the woods. He was passionate about baseball, watching, playing, and coaching. Spencer was a skilled poker player, enjoyed slot machine gambling and a friendly game of euchre.
SJ was a kind, generous and dependable man, father, and grandfather. His family was of utmost importance to him and always made sure they were taken care of.
Spencer was preceded in death by his parents, Norma's parents, Otto and Angie Cleveland, brother-in-law Kenneth Cleveland, and many dear friends. Spencer is survived by his wife, Norma Artman, and her daughter Christine Davis, his daughters Laura Ziebarth (Paul), and Merrilynn Artman (Russell Huff), his grandsons Henry (Alexia) Ziebarth, Joseph (Kenzie) Ziebarth, Spencer Huff and Oran Huff, his great granddaughter Lola Ziebarth, his former wife, Vicki Saunders-Harpole, extended family members, friends, neighbors, and past students. No services will be held per Spencer's request, but a celebration of his life shall be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Hospital, a charity that meant a great deal to Spencer.
