Jefferson, WI - Stacy Shapiro Sigmund was the wife of Tim Sigmund of Watertown, WI, and daughter of Mary and Lon Shapiro of Cambridge, WI. At the age of 42, Stacy died as a result of her injuries from a single car accident on August 9, 2022. She was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a child.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and she is survived by her beloved husband, parents, sisters, Sara Shapiro Jimenez (Jorge Jimenez) and Shanna Shapiro as well as her brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred and Cindy Sigmund, Tammy and Duane Phillips, and Peg Connor.
Stacy met Tim Sigmund in 2006; they dated on and off until 2011, when they decided that their perfect imperfections were made for one another and they married in September 2021. Together, they have had two dogs and a home in Jefferson, WI.
Quirky, sarcastic, and humorous, she was the unofficial entertainer at many gatherings and an acquired taste that could never simply disappear despite her passing. Stacy will be remembered for her ability to love fiercely and help family and those close to her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at https://www.jdrf.org/.
A memorial service was be held on Sunday, August 14, 2022, 3 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends gathered from 2 p.m. until the time of the service for those who wished to express condolences to the family. The gathering was streamed virtually at: